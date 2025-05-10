PAFI Announces New Leadership for a Transformative Future
The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) has elected new office bearers for 2025-2026, with Chetan Krishnaswamy from Amazon India as the new President. The organization aims to strengthen public affairs through collaboration, ethical advocacy, and inclusive dialogues among stakeholders across sectors, advancing India's global influence in public policy.
The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), a leading platform for corporate public affairs practitioners, has announced its newly elected office bearers for the 2025-2026 term. PAFI, essential in shaping India's business environment, is committed to collaboration and fostering dialogue among government, industry, and civil society.
Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President of Public Policy at Amazon India, has assumed the role of President at PAFI. He succeeds Deepshikha Dharmaraj, who has made significant contributions to the organization's growth and influence. Krishnaswamy expressed optimism for promoting sustainable economic growth and ensuring equitable opportunities.
Other notable appointments include Medha Girotra as Vice President, Shivnath Thukral as Secretary, and Ranjeet Goswami as Treasurer. PAFI, founded in 2008, continues to align business and government interests, striving for ethical advocacy and professional growth within India.
