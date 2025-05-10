Conservatives in Turmoil: South Korea's Presidential Race Takes a Dramatic Turn

South Korea's People Power Party has dramatically restructured its approach to the upcoming presidential election by discarding its candidate, Kim Moon-soo, in favor of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision comes just weeks before voters head to the polls, signaling a last-minute strategic shift.

The move to replace Kim was fueled by Han's potential to better compete against the liberal Democratic Party's front-running candidate, Lee Jae-myung. While the party's resolution was met with legal wrangling and internal conflict, it hopes Han's experience in public service will appeal to voters.

Despite the party's internal chaos, the conservative candidate continues to lag behind Lee in polls. The People Power Party's efforts to unify behind Han are pivotal in a race where economic and national security issues are key, as they struggle to regain public trust after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)