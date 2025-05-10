Left Menu

Conservatives in Turmoil: South Korea's Presidential Race Takes a Dramatic Turn

South Korea's conservative People Power Party has dropped its presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, and reopened nominations, following the entry of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This move aims to strengthen the party's position against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung in the upcoming election scheduled in four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 11:58 IST
Conservatives in Turmoil: South Korea's Presidential Race Takes a Dramatic Turn

South Korea's People Power Party has dramatically restructured its approach to the upcoming presidential election by discarding its candidate, Kim Moon-soo, in favor of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision comes just weeks before voters head to the polls, signaling a last-minute strategic shift.

The move to replace Kim was fueled by Han's potential to better compete against the liberal Democratic Party's front-running candidate, Lee Jae-myung. While the party's resolution was met with legal wrangling and internal conflict, it hopes Han's experience in public service will appeal to voters.

Despite the party's internal chaos, the conservative candidate continues to lag behind Lee in polls. The People Power Party's efforts to unify behind Han are pivotal in a race where economic and national security issues are key, as they struggle to regain public trust after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025