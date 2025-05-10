Left Menu

Drone and Missile Fragments Found in Himachal Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid India-Pakistan military tensions, suspicious objects resembling missile parts were discovered near Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh. Official reports confirmed findings at multiple locations, suggesting remnants of defused rockets. Villages experienced disturbances, leading to heightened alert and police advisories for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities have discovered suspicious metal objects near the Chintpurni temple in Una district, Himachal Pradesh. Officials disclosed on Saturday that these objects resemble missile parts, raising concerns among residents.

In an unsettling revelation, similar objects thought to be remains of a drone and a missile have surfaced in the Indora area of Kangra district, as confirmed by local law enforcement. This follows the recovery of debris in other border-adjacent villages amid heightened vigilance.

Local authorities urge vigilance, as experts investigate to confirm the nature of these findings. District administrations emphasize preparedness and caution against misinformation, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

