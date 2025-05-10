Left Menu

India and Pakistan on Brink of War: Military Tensions Escalate

India and Pakistan's military tensions escalated as India struck Pakistani military installations following Pakistan's provocative attacks on India's defence infrastructure. Both nations remain poised for potential conflict, despite calls for de-escalation from international entities like G7 and the US. Pakistan continues air intrusions and misinformation campaigns against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:51 IST
India and Pakistan on Brink of War: Military Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India announced Saturday it had targeted eight military installations in Pakistan in response to the neighbouring country's provocative measures against its defense infrastructure. These Pakistani targets included a weapons depot and various control centres, as tensions between the two countries reached a boiling point.

The escalation comes as Pakistan moves its troops to forward locations, signaling an intent to escalate the conflict further. India, however, has maintained a position of operational readiness. Military spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi emphasized India's commitment to non-escalation, conditional on Pakistan reciprocating similarly.

Amidst looming fears of a full-scale military conflict, international bodies like the G7 and countries such as the US and Saudi Arabia have urged both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to resolve the tensions. Nonetheless, Pakistan continues to engage in air intrusions and missile attacks, while India counters with precision strikes on identified military targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025