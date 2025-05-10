India and Pakistan on Brink of War: Military Tensions Escalate

India announced Saturday it had targeted eight military installations in Pakistan in response to the neighbouring country's provocative measures against its defense infrastructure. These Pakistani targets included a weapons depot and various control centres, as tensions between the two countries reached a boiling point.

The escalation comes as Pakistan moves its troops to forward locations, signaling an intent to escalate the conflict further. India, however, has maintained a position of operational readiness. Military spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi emphasized India's commitment to non-escalation, conditional on Pakistan reciprocating similarly.

Amidst looming fears of a full-scale military conflict, international bodies like the G7 and countries such as the US and Saudi Arabia have urged both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to resolve the tensions. Nonetheless, Pakistan continues to engage in air intrusions and missile attacks, while India counters with precision strikes on identified military targets.

