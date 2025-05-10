India Declares Future Terror Attacks as 'Acts of War'
The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced that it will consider any future terror act on its soil as an 'act of war'. This decision, following the Pahalgam attack, signals a strong military response to any such incidents linked to Pakistan.
The Indian government has issued a stern warning that any future terror act on its territory will be treated as an 'act of war', according to top officials. In the wake of escalating tensions with Pakistan, this decision underscores India's hardened stance against terrorism.
The declaration was made after high-level meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to cement a strong military response similar to the one after the Pahalgam incident. India's armed forces, since Modi's tenure began in 2014, have mounted significant operations against suspected Pakistan-backed terror outfits.
Amid fears of further military escalation, India has kept its forces on high alert, while emphasizing a commitment to non-escalation if reciprocated by Pakistan. This development comes as India accuses Pakistan of initiating hostilities, particularly the recent attack in Pahalgam.
