Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress MLA's Son Allegedly Orchestrates Own Attack

Saurabh Raj, son of Congress MLA Tilakraj Behar, allegedly orchestrated an attack on himself with the help of a friend, police revealed. He was admitted to ICU post-attack. Four individuals were arrested, including a friend who colluded with Raj. The motive was reportedly to gain sympathy in a personal dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:34 IST
Uttarakhand Congress MLA's Son Allegedly Orchestrates Own Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, police revealed that Saurabh Raj, the son of Congress MLA Tilakraj Behar, allegedly masterminded an attack on himself in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Raj, who is also a councillor, reportedly staged the assault with the help of a friend to gain sympathy.

The incident, which left Raj in the ICU, involved three masked assailants attacking him with sticks and rods. Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra confirmed the arrests of four individuals, including Raj's friend, Inder Narang, who allegedly cooperated in the plan.

The plot reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute with his wife. The arrests followed when police apprehended three armed youths, uncovering the conspiracy during interrogation. Former cabinet minister Behar expressed deep shock over his son's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
4
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026