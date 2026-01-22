Uttarakhand Congress MLA's Son Allegedly Orchestrates Own Attack

In a shocking turn of events, police revealed that Saurabh Raj, the son of Congress MLA Tilakraj Behar, allegedly masterminded an attack on himself in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Raj, who is also a councillor, reportedly staged the assault with the help of a friend to gain sympathy.

The incident, which left Raj in the ICU, involved three masked assailants attacking him with sticks and rods. Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra confirmed the arrests of four individuals, including Raj's friend, Inder Narang, who allegedly cooperated in the plan.

The plot reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute with his wife. The arrests followed when police apprehended three armed youths, uncovering the conspiracy during interrogation. Former cabinet minister Behar expressed deep shock over his son's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)