Historic Ceasefire Brings Hopes of Lasting Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, hoping it will bring permanent peace to the region. Leaders express relief and emphasize the need for diplomatic solutions to address cross-border tensions, while highlighting the suffering endured by people living along the borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political factions in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed optimism and relief following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, hailing it as a step towards enduring peace in the troubled region. The agreement was brought about after negotiations mediated by the US.

Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, shared a heartfelt welcome of the ceasefire, while acknowledging the suffering and loss experienced by residents amidst previous hostilities. He urged the regional government to provide relief to affected individuals and families and to resume halted services like Haj flights.

The call for diplomatic resolution was echoed by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders, emphasizing the necessity of addressing cross-border terrorism without military conflict. They underscored the significance of India assuming a leadership role in fostering sustained peace with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

