Pope Leo's Plea for Peace: A Call to Abandon War

Pope Leo released a video calling for world leaders to renounce war and embrace dialogue and diplomacy, amidst ongoing U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran. The Vatican criticized the strikes, urging nations to seek peace without resorting to 'preventive wars'. The pope's March prayer theme is disarmament and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:51 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo issued a poignant video message urging global leaders to abandon warfare and choose dialogue and diplomacy, amidst the intense U.S.-Israeli bombing of Iran. His appeal comes as hostilities intensify, threatening wider regional conflict.

The video message coincides with the pontiff's March prayer focus on disarmament and peace. Although it's unclear if the video specifically addresses the current military campaign, the Vatican has openly criticized such actions. Cardinal Pietro Parolin warned that acknowledging 'preventive war' could ignite global peril.

Pope Leo stressed the importance of trust, justice, and solidarity over fear and control, advocating for true security. The Vatican emphasized the need for peace and respect for international law in resolving conflicts.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

