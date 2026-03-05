Pope Leo's Plea for Peace: A Call to Abandon War

Pope Leo issued a poignant video message urging global leaders to abandon warfare and choose dialogue and diplomacy, amidst the intense U.S.-Israeli bombing of Iran. His appeal comes as hostilities intensify, threatening wider regional conflict.

The video message coincides with the pontiff's March prayer focus on disarmament and peace. Although it's unclear if the video specifically addresses the current military campaign, the Vatican has openly criticized such actions. Cardinal Pietro Parolin warned that acknowledging 'preventive war' could ignite global peril.

Pope Leo stressed the importance of trust, justice, and solidarity over fear and control, advocating for true security. The Vatican emphasized the need for peace and respect for international law in resolving conflicts.