Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Move Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian armed forces, was deemed crucial for national security. Former Defense Minister Sharad Pawar emphasized the importance of global action against terrorism. He highlighted India's precision strikes on terrorist camps, underscoring the country's commitment to peace and dialogue despite provocations.

In a decisive move described as essential for national security, Operation Sindoor was executed by the Indian armed forces, marking a strategic strike against terrorism. Former Defense Minister Sharad Pawar reinforced the call for global action against terrorism in a message shared on X.

Pawar, a prominent leader from the NCP (SP), commended India's dedication to peace and dialogue while emphasizing the necessity of targeting terrorist camps. The operation focused solely on these camps, avoiding civilian or military targets, in response to the massacre of tourists in Pahalgam.

This measured approach, Pawar stated, demonstrates India's commitment to global peace while upholding national security, fulfilling its responsibility to respond decisively to provocations from across the border.

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

