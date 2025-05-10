Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Move Against Terrorism

In a decisive move described as essential for national security, Operation Sindoor was executed by the Indian armed forces, marking a strategic strike against terrorism. Former Defense Minister Sharad Pawar reinforced the call for global action against terrorism in a message shared on X.

Pawar, a prominent leader from the NCP (SP), commended India's dedication to peace and dialogue while emphasizing the necessity of targeting terrorist camps. The operation focused solely on these camps, avoiding civilian or military targets, in response to the massacre of tourists in Pahalgam.

This measured approach, Pawar stated, demonstrates India's commitment to global peace while upholding national security, fulfilling its responsibility to respond decisively to provocations from across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)