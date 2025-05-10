Left Menu

Diplomacy Triumphs as Pakistan-India Ceasefire Reached

Former Premier Nawaz Sharif praised Pakistan for prioritizing peace while maintaining defense readiness after a ceasefire agreement with India. He lauded the leadership, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and military chiefs. The ceasefire was seen as a diplomatic win, with positive responses from other political leaders and acknowledgment of international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former three-time Premier Nawaz Sharif stated on Saturday that Pakistan remains a 'peace-loving' nation but is well-prepared to defend itself, following a ceasefire agreement with India.

This declaration coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 'full and immediate' ceasefire between India and Pakistan, marking a significant diplomatic development.

Sharif, head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), expressed gratitude on social media towards the civil and military leadership for achieving this milestone, underscoring Pakistan's unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

