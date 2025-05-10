Diplomacy Triumphs as Pakistan-India Ceasefire Reached

Former three-time Premier Nawaz Sharif stated on Saturday that Pakistan remains a 'peace-loving' nation but is well-prepared to defend itself, following a ceasefire agreement with India.

This declaration coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 'full and immediate' ceasefire between India and Pakistan, marking a significant diplomatic development.

Sharif, head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), expressed gratitude on social media towards the civil and military leadership for achieving this milestone, underscoring Pakistan's unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

