Diplomacy Triumphs as Pakistan-India Ceasefire Reached
Former Premier Nawaz Sharif praised Pakistan for prioritizing peace while maintaining defense readiness after a ceasefire agreement with India. He lauded the leadership, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and military chiefs. The ceasefire was seen as a diplomatic win, with positive responses from other political leaders and acknowledgment of international support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:43 IST
Former three-time Premier Nawaz Sharif stated on Saturday that Pakistan remains a 'peace-loving' nation but is well-prepared to defend itself, following a ceasefire agreement with India.
This declaration coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 'full and immediate' ceasefire between India and Pakistan, marking a significant diplomatic development.
Sharif, head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), expressed gratitude on social media towards the civil and military leadership for achieving this milestone, underscoring Pakistan's unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Ukraine: Relentless Strikes Kill Children, Sparking Urgent Calls for Peace
Nuclear Diplomacy Dance: US-Iran Talks in Focus
Trump Pays Respects, Navigates Diplomacy at Pope Francis' Funeral
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations Resume in Oman
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-US Nuclear Talks Resume