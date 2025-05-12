Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Marcos-Duterte Senate Showdown

Philippine midterm elections emerge as a referendum on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's leadership against Vice President Sara Duterte, amid a power tussle in the Senate race. Allies of Marcos are set to claim half of Senate seats, potentially reshaping national power dynamics amid impeachment threats against Duterte.

Allies of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr are poised to secure at least half of the available Senate seats in the recent midterm elections, according to an unofficial tally released on Monday. This election serves as a referendum on Marcos's leadership and marks a significant proxy battle against his estranged vice president, Sara Duterte.

Although a total of 18,000 positions, including mayors, governors, and lawmakers, were contested, the spotlight remained on the Senate race. The rivalry between Marcos and Duterte has dominated the election narrative, as their former united front collapsed into a bitter feud characterized by personal accusations and an attempted impeachment of Duterte.

Analysts suggest that a Senate favoring Marcos would facilitate the passage of key legislation, notably those aligned with pro-U.S. security policies. Meanwhile, Duterte's allies are also making progress, with at least three expected to secure Senate seats. However, the stakes are high; if an impeachment trial proceeds, the 24-member Senate would act as jurors, needing a two-thirds majority to convict, which could result in Duterte's removal and a lifetime ban from office.

