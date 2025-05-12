Diplomatic Hopes: Trump Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Meeting
President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the upcoming meeting between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting positive outcomes. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday. His remarks were made during a White House event.
In a positive shift on international relations, President Donald Trump has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming meeting between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday.
Speaking at a White House event, Trump conveyed his belief that beneficial outcomes could arise from this important diplomatic engagement.
His remarks highlight a cautious but hopeful approach to resolving tensions in the region.
