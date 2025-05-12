Left Menu

Diplomatic Hopes: Trump Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Meeting

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the upcoming meeting between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting positive outcomes. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday. His remarks were made during a White House event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:42 IST
In a positive shift on international relations, President Donald Trump has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming meeting between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump conveyed his belief that beneficial outcomes could arise from this important diplomatic engagement.

His remarks highlight a cautious but hopeful approach to resolving tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

