Trump's Trade Tactics: Preventing Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump proclaimed his administration's crucial involvement in preventing a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. By applying trade as a strategic lever, Trump suggested that the likelihood of hostilities between the two nations diminished, leading to a significant diplomatic breakthrough.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration played a pivotal role in facilitating a full and immediate ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbors, according to the president. Indian governmental sources, however, maintain that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries independently reached the agreement without any external mediation.

Trump expounded on his unconventional use of trade negotiations as leverage, explaining how it persuaded the two countries to hold back their military ambitions. He expressed pride in the outcome and acknowledged the efforts of Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio in securing a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)