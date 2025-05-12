Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tactics: Preventing Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan

President Donald Trump asserted his administration's role in averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by leveraging trade as a bargaining tool. He emphasized his strategy and credited Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio for their assistance in facilitating a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:01 IST
Trump's Trade Tactics: Preventing Nuclear Conflict Between India and Pakistan

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump proclaimed his administration's crucial involvement in preventing a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. By applying trade as a strategic lever, Trump suggested that the likelihood of hostilities between the two nations diminished, leading to a significant diplomatic breakthrough.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration played a pivotal role in facilitating a full and immediate ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbors, according to the president. Indian governmental sources, however, maintain that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries independently reached the agreement without any external mediation.

Trump expounded on his unconventional use of trade negotiations as leverage, explaining how it persuaded the two countries to hold back their military ambitions. He expressed pride in the outcome and acknowledged the efforts of Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio in securing a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025