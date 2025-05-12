Left Menu

Ensuring Food Security Amidst Military Tensions

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reassures the public of ample food stocks in India, urging against panic buying amid India-Pakistan tensions. Strict measures are to be enforced against hoarding and black marketing. Joshi emphasized the country's readiness to treat terror acts as acts of war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:02 IST
Ensuring Food Security Amidst Military Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has assured the public of India's ample food stocks, dismissing fears of shortages amid military tensions with Pakistan. He emphasized the nation's resilience in the face of such pressures, encouraging calm and denouncing hoarding and black marketing.

Joshi highlighted India's substantial reserves of food grains, pulses, and cooking oil, urging citizens not to panic amidst circulating rumors. Strict actions are set against any attempts to create artificial scarcity or manipulate the market.

Addressing the ongoing conflict, Joshi reiterated India's stance on terrorism, considering it an act of war. The central government convened all-party meetings to strengthen unity, with Joshi calling for national solidarity in response to external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025