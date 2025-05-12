Ensuring Food Security Amidst Military Tensions
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reassures the public of ample food stocks in India, urging against panic buying amid India-Pakistan tensions. Strict measures are to be enforced against hoarding and black marketing. Joshi emphasized the country's readiness to treat terror acts as acts of war.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has assured the public of India's ample food stocks, dismissing fears of shortages amid military tensions with Pakistan. He emphasized the nation's resilience in the face of such pressures, encouraging calm and denouncing hoarding and black marketing.
Joshi highlighted India's substantial reserves of food grains, pulses, and cooking oil, urging citizens not to panic amidst circulating rumors. Strict actions are set against any attempts to create artificial scarcity or manipulate the market.
Addressing the ongoing conflict, Joshi reiterated India's stance on terrorism, considering it an act of war. The central government convened all-party meetings to strengthen unity, with Joshi calling for national solidarity in response to external threats.
