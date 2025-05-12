Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Denounces NDA's Alleged Abuse of Power in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy accused the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of misusing police forces to intimidate opposition and weaken institutional integrity. He condemned the harassment of former minister Vidadala Rajini and called for the restoration of democratic values and neutral policing in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:28 IST
YSRCP Leader Denounces NDA's Alleged Abuse of Power in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP Leader
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the ruling NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh of using police forces to intimidate opposition members and erode institutional frameworks within the state. His allegations point to what he describes as an 'erosion of the rule of law' under the current governance.

Reddy's comments came during an address at the YSRCP headquarters, where he condemned the alleged mistreatment of former minister Vidadala Rajini by law enforcement as an act of authoritarianism. The event underscores the ongoing tensions between the state's government and opposition parties.

In a related development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged Rajini and others with extortion. YSRCP leaders call for impartial policing and condemned the NDA government's perceived bypassing of legal protocols, urging for the protection of institutional integrity and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025