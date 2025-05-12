YSRCP Leader Denounces NDA's Alleged Abuse of Power in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the ruling NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh of using police forces to intimidate opposition members and erode institutional frameworks within the state. His allegations point to what he describes as an 'erosion of the rule of law' under the current governance.

Reddy's comments came during an address at the YSRCP headquarters, where he condemned the alleged mistreatment of former minister Vidadala Rajini by law enforcement as an act of authoritarianism. The event underscores the ongoing tensions between the state's government and opposition parties.

In a related development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged Rajini and others with extortion. YSRCP leaders call for impartial policing and condemned the NDA government's perceived bypassing of legal protocols, urging for the protection of institutional integrity and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)