Left Menu

Rajasthan Border Returns to Normalcy After Blackout Lifted

Following an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, Rajasthan's border areas, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer, were experiencing blackouts. On Monday, these were lifted, movement restrictions were eased, and educational institutions are set to reopen on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:01 IST
Rajasthan Border Returns to Normalcy After Blackout Lifted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Normalcy has returned to the border areas of Rajasthan after several nights of enforced blackouts due to armed conflict between India and Pakistan. On Monday, all restrictions on movement were lifted, allowing life to return to its usual pace.

Officials confirmed the withdrawal of blackout calls in regions like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer, marking an end to heightened tensions in these border areas. The decision signals a reprieve for residents who had been under restriction.

Furthermore, the reopening of educational institutions on Tuesday will mark a significant step towards restoring routine activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025