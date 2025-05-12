Rajasthan Border Returns to Normalcy After Blackout Lifted
Following an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, Rajasthan's border areas, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer, were experiencing blackouts. On Monday, these were lifted, movement restrictions were eased, and educational institutions are set to reopen on Tuesday.
Normalcy has returned to the border areas of Rajasthan after several nights of enforced blackouts due to armed conflict between India and Pakistan. On Monday, all restrictions on movement were lifted, allowing life to return to its usual pace.
Officials confirmed the withdrawal of blackout calls in regions like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer, marking an end to heightened tensions in these border areas. The decision signals a reprieve for residents who had been under restriction.
Furthermore, the reopening of educational institutions on Tuesday will mark a significant step towards restoring routine activities in the region.
