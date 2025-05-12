Operation Bunyanum Marsoos: A Battle for Justice

The Pakistan Army initiated 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos' as a segment of the larger conflict, 'Marka-e-Haq', that erupted after Indian military actions on Pakistani soil. Tensions escalated, resulting in a four-day exchange of strikes across the border.

On May 10, Pakistan launched its operation in response to India's 'Operation Sindoor', following the Pahalgam terror strike on April 22. Pakistan's military aimed to deliver a strategic counterattack, with operations covering air, land, sea, and cyberspace, demonstrating advanced military coordination.

Pakistan's armed forces expressed gratitude for diplomatic and technological support and praised political unity. A resolution in the National Assembly commended the military's efforts and urged dialogue to ensure regional stability and address the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)