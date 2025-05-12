Left Menu

India-Pakistan DGMOs Deliberate on Reducing Border Tensions

India and Pakistan's Director Generals of Military Operations discussed reducing military presence along their borders to avoid hostilities. The decision follows four days of intense conflict. The nations agreed to halt all aggressive actions, marking a step towards more peaceful relations, although challenges persist.

On Monday, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from India and Pakistan conducted a significant dialogue to explore strategies for preventing military hostilities. A crucial agreement was reached to minimize troop presence along critical borders, aiming to lower the risk of military tensions.

The conversation, held via a secure hotline, underscored the commitment from both sides to desist from firing shots or engaging in any inimical actions. This comes after a series of skirmishes, where both countries targeted each other's military installations, raising alarms over potential escalations.

The discussions, originally planned for noon, commenced at 5 PM and followed a mutual understanding to cease all military confrontations. The agreement is a promising development towards stability, despite past infractions that have led to violent incidents.

