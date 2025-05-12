India-Pakistan DGMOs Deliberate on Reducing Border Tensions
India and Pakistan's Director Generals of Military Operations discussed reducing military presence along their borders to avoid hostilities. The decision follows four days of intense conflict. The nations agreed to halt all aggressive actions, marking a step towards more peaceful relations, although challenges persist.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from India and Pakistan conducted a significant dialogue to explore strategies for preventing military hostilities. A crucial agreement was reached to minimize troop presence along critical borders, aiming to lower the risk of military tensions.
The conversation, held via a secure hotline, underscored the commitment from both sides to desist from firing shots or engaging in any inimical actions. This comes after a series of skirmishes, where both countries targeted each other's military installations, raising alarms over potential escalations.
The discussions, originally planned for noon, commenced at 5 PM and followed a mutual understanding to cease all military confrontations. The agreement is a promising development towards stability, despite past infractions that have led to violent incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Resilient Amidst Border Tensions and Global Uncertainty
Kashmir Conflict Escalates Amid Border Tensions
Punjab's Anti-Drone Shield: Strong Response to Border Tensions
Global Cues Drive Modest Gains in Indian Equity Markets Amidst Border Tensions
Wagah Border Tensions: Pakistan Keeps Passage Open for Stranded Nationals