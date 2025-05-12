India-Pakistan DGMOs Deliberate on Reducing Border Tensions

On Monday, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from India and Pakistan conducted a significant dialogue to explore strategies for preventing military hostilities. A crucial agreement was reached to minimize troop presence along critical borders, aiming to lower the risk of military tensions.

The conversation, held via a secure hotline, underscored the commitment from both sides to desist from firing shots or engaging in any inimical actions. This comes after a series of skirmishes, where both countries targeted each other's military installations, raising alarms over potential escalations.

The discussions, originally planned for noon, commenced at 5 PM and followed a mutual understanding to cease all military confrontations. The agreement is a promising development towards stability, despite past infractions that have led to violent incidents.

