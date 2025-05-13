Left Menu

Call for Parliamentary Action Intensifies Amid Indo-Pak Peace Efforts

In light of recent statements from Washington D.C., Congress has renewed calls for a Prime Minister-chaired all-party meeting and a special parliamentary session. The focus is on conducting a review, similar to the Kargil Review Committee established after the Kargil War, to address ongoing tensions in the Indian subcontinent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:38 IST
In a fresh political move, Congress has amplified its request for an urgent meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes amid new developments from Washington D.C., which adds significant weight to the call for parliamentary scrutiny.

The opposition is urging a review echoing the historic Kargil Review Committee initiated post the Kargil conflict in 1999. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the necessity of an evaluation similar to the past, especially concerning recent escalations in Pahalgam, notwithstanding ongoing NIA probes.

Simultaneously, remarks by former President Donald Trump about mediating a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan underscore the geopolitical stakes. Trump claimed credit for orchestrating a ceasefire, leveraging trade relations to broker peace. However, Indian sources maintain that the resolution was bilateral, dissociating third-party involvement.

