Political Leaders Call for Clarity and Unity Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire Talks
Political voices from India push for more transparency over US-mediated ceasefire discussions between India and Pakistan. With varying perspectives, leaders urge a special Parliament session, questioning the details of talks with Trump and emphasizing anti-terrorism stances. PM Modi reiterates a strong national security policy against terrorism.
As tensions simmer between India and Pakistan, political leaders across India are demanding transparency regarding the reported US-mediated ceasefire. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge declined to comment directly on US President Donald Trump's involvement, citing confidentiality, and emphasized discussing such issues in an all-party meeting.
CPI leader D Raja stressed the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation's concerns in a special session of Parliament, demanding explanations for security lapses, the nature of US involvement, and what's next for India-Pakistan relations. "Our party demands clarity from the government," he urged.
DMK's TKS Elangovan praised Trump's efforts but insisted on the Modi administration explaining the discussions with Trump. He underscored the futility of terrorism, aligning with PM Modi's stance. Reinforcing India's anti-terror policy, Modi declared decisive retaliation and zero tolerance for nuclear blackmail as pivotal security directives against terrorism.
