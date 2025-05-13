Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Adampur: Acknowledging the Brave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur air base to meet with air force personnel involved in recent India-Pakistan conflicts. He expressed gratitude and admiration for the armed forces' dedication. The visit followed intense military actions, which have temporarily ceased, contingent on Pakistan's future actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:47 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Adampur: Acknowledging the Brave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning, where he had meaningful interactions with air force personnel actively involved in recent operations against Pakistan.

Modi remarked on the social platform X, describing his visit as placing him among the epitomes of courage and fearlessness, highlighting the nation's deep gratitude towards the armed forces. His visit comes in the wake of fervent engagements between India and Pakistan subsequent to India's targeted strikes against terror installations in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

While both countries have since agreed to a ceasefire effective from May 10, India emphasized that this is merely a pause, with future actions pending on the conduct of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025