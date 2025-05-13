Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Adampur: Acknowledging the Brave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning, where he had meaningful interactions with air force personnel actively involved in recent operations against Pakistan.

Modi remarked on the social platform X, describing his visit as placing him among the epitomes of courage and fearlessness, highlighting the nation's deep gratitude towards the armed forces. His visit comes in the wake of fervent engagements between India and Pakistan subsequent to India's targeted strikes against terror installations in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

While both countries have since agreed to a ceasefire effective from May 10, India emphasized that this is merely a pause, with future actions pending on the conduct of Pakistan.

