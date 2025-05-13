Left Menu

Duterte Dynasty Dominates Midterm Elections Amid Legal Battles

Despite being detained by the International Criminal Court, former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been unofficially elected as mayor of Davao City by a landslide. His family's political influence remains strong, with several of his relatives leading in various races. These results come amidst legal challenges facing Duterte's daughter and himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:57 IST
Rodrigo Duterte
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Defying his detention by the International Criminal Court, former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte seemingly secured an overwhelming victory in Davao City's mayoral race, according to preliminary results released Tuesday.

In a surprising electoral performance, at least five candidates backed by Duterte's family emerged as frontrunners for Senate positions in Monday's midterm elections, surpassing expectations set by pre-election surveys.

Duterte's daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, is embroiled in an impeachment trial set for July, with the election outcomes potentially bolstering her political standing ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

