Duterte Dynasty Dominates Midterm Elections Amid Legal Battles

Defying his detention by the International Criminal Court, former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte seemingly secured an overwhelming victory in Davao City's mayoral race, according to preliminary results released Tuesday.

In a surprising electoral performance, at least five candidates backed by Duterte's family emerged as frontrunners for Senate positions in Monday's midterm elections, surpassing expectations set by pre-election surveys.

Duterte's daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, is embroiled in an impeachment trial set for July, with the election outcomes potentially bolstering her political standing ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

