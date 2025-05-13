Left Menu

Diplomacy in the Desert: Trump Engages Mideast Powers

President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East focuses on Saudi Arabian relations, oil prices, and diplomatic efforts with Israel and Iran. His trip highlights investment deals, energy cooperation, and unresolved tensions about Iran's nuclear program, Israel-Hamas conflict, and Palestinian statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:08 IST
President Donald Trump kicked off a pivotal Middle East tour, meeting Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to discuss critical issues including the effort to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, stabilize oil prices, and address regional conflicts.

In a grand diplomatic gesture, the visit is marked by Saudi hospitality and significant investment plans. Trump is expected to announce deals in artificial intelligence and energy, reflecting his strategic approach to international relations amid domestic criticism of his global political tactics.

Tackling issues from oil dependency to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Trump's journey underscores the multifaceted challenges in the region. Despite the ongoing tensions, Trump's broader Middle East peace strategy includes facilitating normalization between Israel and key Arab nations, although complexities around Palestinian statehood persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

