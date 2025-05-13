Diplomatic Tensions: Former Myanmar Ambassador Charged with Trespassing in London

British law enforcement has charged Kyaw Zwar Minn, the former Myanmar ambassador to the UK, with trespassing. This development arises from his refusal to vacate a diplomatic residence in London after being ousted in 2021 for opposing Myanmar's military coup.

Battling eviction, Kyaw Zwar Minn was expelled from the embassy months after the coup, replaced by representatives supportive of the junta. Despite calls from the UK government and the junta's pressure, he persists in occupying the mansion, claiming moral opposition to an administration he finds illegitimate.

Human rights advocates, such as Chris Gunness from the Myanmar Accountability Project, urge British intervention. The issue underscores the broader conflict between supporting democratic ideals and adhering to international diplomatic conventions, as nations balance responses to Myanmar's political turmoil.

