Delhi Couple Jailed for Racial Abuse of Neighbours

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has ordered a couple to be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days amid allegations of racial abuse. The couple, Ruby Jain and Harsh, appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal on Wednesday and will remain in custody until March 11 after their arrest earlier in the day.

The couple faces serious charges of racial discrimination after allegedly directing racial slurs at women from the Northeast. The incident is reported to have occurred in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi, culminating in an FIR filed at the local police station under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police investigation into the complaint further uncovered allegations of criminal intimidation and insult to the modesty of women, invoking concern about increasing social tensions and promoting enmity among various groups. This case highlights India's ongoing struggle to combat racial discrimination and uphold societal harmony.

