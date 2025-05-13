Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stand Against Terrorism

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor, highlighting it as a testament to India's zero tolerance policy against terrorism. The 'Tiranga Yatra' celebrated the operation's success, symbolizing national unity and strength under Prime Minister Modi's leadership against foreign attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:30 IST
In an assertive statement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's unwavering stance on terrorism. Speaking during the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad, he remarked that the operation had sparked a renewed spirit of nationalism.

The foot march, beginning from the Vadaj area and concluding at the Subhash Chandra Bose statue, was organized by the BJP-run Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and several NGOs. Patel extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the operation's success, which he described as a profound reflection of Indian sentiments.

Operation Sindoor, Patel declared, was a forceful reply to terrorism with the Indian Army and Air Force displaying unmatched valor. He reiterated India's commitment to its zero tolerance policy against terrorism and highlighted the unity brought by the tricolor flag under Modi's leadership, which this march aimed to celebrate.

