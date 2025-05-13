Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stand Against Terrorism

In an assertive statement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's unwavering stance on terrorism. Speaking during the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad, he remarked that the operation had sparked a renewed spirit of nationalism.

The foot march, beginning from the Vadaj area and concluding at the Subhash Chandra Bose statue, was organized by the BJP-run Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and several NGOs. Patel extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the operation's success, which he described as a profound reflection of Indian sentiments.

Operation Sindoor, Patel declared, was a forceful reply to terrorism with the Indian Army and Air Force displaying unmatched valor. He reiterated India's commitment to its zero tolerance policy against terrorism and highlighted the unity brought by the tricolor flag under Modi's leadership, which this march aimed to celebrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)