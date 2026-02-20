Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit Against PM Modi

In a surprising turn of events, the AI Impact Summit witnessed an unexpected protest orchestrated by members of the Indian Youth Congress. The group voiced their dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, causing a brief disruption at the prominent global conference.

Amid heightened tensions, security personnel swiftly detained approximately 10 protesters who had gathered at the exhibition hall. Wearing T-shirts with provocative political slogans, the protesters were escorted out to restore order at the event.

The protest not only startled attendees but also prompted a response from Delhi Police, emphasizing enhanced security measures in the wake of these disturbances. The AI Impact Summit continues to be a focal point of international collaboration on artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)