Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit Against PM Modi

Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the AI Impact Summit against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security detained around 10 protesters who interrupted the summit's proceedings with slogans and T-shirts displaying political messages, sparking tension among attendees before being swiftly removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the AI Impact Summit witnessed an unexpected protest orchestrated by members of the Indian Youth Congress. The group voiced their dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, causing a brief disruption at the prominent global conference.

Amid heightened tensions, security personnel swiftly detained approximately 10 protesters who had gathered at the exhibition hall. Wearing T-shirts with provocative political slogans, the protesters were escorted out to restore order at the event.

The protest not only startled attendees but also prompted a response from Delhi Police, emphasizing enhanced security measures in the wake of these disturbances. The AI Impact Summit continues to be a focal point of international collaboration on artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

