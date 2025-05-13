Left Menu

Poland Bars Bosnian Serb Leader Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Poland has announced a travel ban on Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik amid rising tensions in Bosnia. Dodik is wanted for allegedly undermining Bosnia's constitutional order. This makes Poland the latest country to take such action against Dodik, following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria.

Poland has decided to prohibit Milorad Dodik, a Bosnian Serb separatist leader, from entering its territory, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry. The move is part of a larger political crisis in Bosnia, where Dodik is wanted for allegedly attacking the country's constitutional order.

The Polish foreign ministry confirmed the initiation of a procedure for a national entry ban against Dodik, emphasizing that the process is ongoing with a conclusion expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, Dodik's party has not responded to these developments.

This action follows similar bans imposed by Germany and Austria. Notably, in April, Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, had already halted budget allocations for Dodik's party, and there was an attempt by Bosnia's state police to arrest him, which was thwarted by his armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

