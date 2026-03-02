Mideast Tensions Surge: Currency Shakeup and Oil Prices Soar Amid Geopolitical Crisis
The euro slid, the Swiss franc rose, and the dollar jumped as the U.S. and Israel's bombing of Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, created market volatility. Currencies of major exporters held steady, while oil prices surged 9%. Global investors are closely monitoring developments and potential long-term impacts.
The global currency market experienced significant fluctuations as political tensions escalated following the U.S. and Israel's airstrikes in Iran. The death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has introduced a power vacuum, sparking fears of a prolonged Middle Eastern conflict, which has in turn influenced investor behavior.
The Swiss franc strengthened, the euro fell, and the dollar saw gains against major currencies as the geopolitical crisis unfolded. Oil prices surged by around 9% as concerns over disruptions in seaborne trade, especially at the crucial Strait of Hormuz, took center stage, increasing anxiety in energy-dependent markets.
Analysts warn of ongoing volatility, particularly for energy-importing regions like Europe, which faces challenges with low natural gas reserves. The situation remains fluid, with potential military developments and economic impacts being closely monitored. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the military campaign might continue for four weeks, heightening market sensitivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)