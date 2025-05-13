Mark Carney's Strategic Cabinet Revamp: A New Era for Canadian Politics
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reshuffled his Cabinet, appointing a new foreign minister and other key roles to shape his newly re-elected Liberal government. Anita Anand takes over as foreign minister, while other significant changes include Evan Solomon as minister of artificial intelligence. Carney aims for transformative change.
- Country:
- Canada
Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada announced an extensive Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, introducing a new foreign minister as he realigns his freshly re-elected Liberal government. This strategic move comes as Carney aims to implement critical changes in his administration.
Anita Anand was appointed as the new foreign minister, replacing Mélanie Joly, who shifts to the role of minister of industry. Anand's previous experience includes serving as the defence minister, which positions her well for her new responsibilities amidst global geopolitical tensions.
The reshuffle also features the introduction of new faces, such as former journalist Evan Solomon, stepping in as minister of artificial intelligence, reflecting the government's focus on digital innovation. Carney's balanced Cabinet reflects gender parity and emphasizes a commitment to delivering the transformative change that Canadians demand.
