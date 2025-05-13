Trump Eyes Saudi Arabia's Inclusion in Abraham Accords
Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope for Saudi Arabia's inclusion in the Abraham Accords, aiming for normalization between Israel and Arab nations. Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh, he highlighted the significance of Saudi Arabia joining and acknowledged the efforts for peace in the Middle East.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has made a significant statement regarding Middle Eastern diplomacy, expressing his hope that Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords. These agreements focus on normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries.
Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh, Trump remarked that Saudi Arabia's inclusion in the accords would mark a special day in Middle Eastern history, garnering global attention. He emphasized that such a move would honor all those who have tirelessly worked toward peace in the region.
Trump described it as his 'fervent hope' that Saudi Arabia would formalize its relationship with Israel, acknowledging the country's autonomy in deciding the timing of such a pivotal agreement.
