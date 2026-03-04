Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israeli Strikes Devastate Iran

The United States and Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran's capital and several key cities on Wednesday, marking the fifth day of intensified conflict. Targets included Iranian leadership figures and key military installations. Iran retaliated with missile barrages and drone attacks, further escalating regional tensions and instability.

Israeli forces targeted strategic Iranian military assets, including the downing of an Iranian Air Force jet over Tehran. Both Iran and Israel suffered casualties, with the toll rising amid continued strikes. The conflict's impact extended across the Persian Gulf, sparking economic concerns as oil prices soared due to Iran's control over vital tanker routes.

In response to the hostilities, multiple nations in the region, including Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, faced attacks. Diplomatic missions and critical infrastructure were also targeted, prompting global anxiety over the conflict's trajectory and potential for wider escalation.

