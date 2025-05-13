Operation Sindoor: Redefining India-Pakistan Relations

In a strategic briefing held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, the Indian armed forces unveiled the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military campaign against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. The operation, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, underscores India's military prowess and commitment to strengthening national security.

The gathering, attended by foreign defense attaches from 70 nations, witnessed Lt Gen D S Rana of the Defence Intelligence Agency elaborate on the strategic objectives achieved through the operation. Highlighting India's military superiority in new-age warfare, he emphasized the synergized force application and advanced technological integration in both kinetic and non-kinetic domains.

The briefing also addressed the adverse effects of anti-India misinformation campaigns on regional stability and peace, with Lt Gen Rana showcasing India's 'whole-of-nation' approach in counteracting these narratives. With global acknowledgment, Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India's decisive action and commitment to counter-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)