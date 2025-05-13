Human Rights Concerns Over Venezuelan Deportees Held in El Salvador
The U.N. has uncovered that more than 100 Venezuelans deported from the U.S. are detained in El Salvador, facing potential human rights abuses. The whereabouts of additional deportees remain unknown. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, expresses concern over the legality and conditions of their detention.
The United Nations has revealed that over 100 Venezuelans deported from the United States are currently detained at a high-security facility in El Salvador. According to the U.N. human rights chief, these individuals face potential human rights abuses, and their legal rights may be compromised.
Concerns have been raised regarding the deportees' ability to challenge their detention effectively. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, highlighted violations of fundamental rights under both U.S. and international law.
The U.S. and El Salvador's governments have yet to respond to the situation. Meanwhile, Venezuela's government has criticized the U.N.'s response, labeling it insufficient amid deportation efforts invoking the Alien Enemies Act led by the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHRC Investigates Alleged Human Rights Violations in Karnataka Encounter Case
UN Calls on Pakistan to Address Human Rights Violations in Balochistan
NHRC Illuminates Human Rights Concerns in Kerala Prisons and Child Disappearance in Bhopal
UN Experts Condemn US Deportations to El Salvador, Cite Due Process and Human Rights Violations
Pakistan’s Alarming Human Rights Decline: HRCP's 2024 Report Reveals Shocking Realities