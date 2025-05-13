Human Rights Concerns Over Venezuelan Deportees Held in El Salvador

The United Nations has revealed that over 100 Venezuelans deported from the United States are currently detained at a high-security facility in El Salvador. According to the U.N. human rights chief, these individuals face potential human rights abuses, and their legal rights may be compromised.

Concerns have been raised regarding the deportees' ability to challenge their detention effectively. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, highlighted violations of fundamental rights under both U.S. and international law.

The U.S. and El Salvador's governments have yet to respond to the situation. Meanwhile, Venezuela's government has criticized the U.N.'s response, labeling it insufficient amid deportation efforts invoking the Alien Enemies Act led by the Trump administration.

