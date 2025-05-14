Mark Carney's Bold Cabinet Reshuffle: Shaping Canada's Future with Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new cabinet lineup as part of a strategy to urgently redefine the country's relationship with the United States. Maintaining key figures from the previous government, Carney reduced the number of ministers from 39 to 29, aiming for a more streamlined administration.

Despite holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Carney's visit to Washington did not result in lifting tariffs previously imposed on Canadian exports. Emphasizing a need for urgent change, Carney committed to addressing the barriers facing Canadian workers and industry.

Carney's agenda includes diverting focus from U.S. dependence, internal trade barrier removal, and public spending cuts—plans that total around C$130 billion in the coming years. Challenges lie ahead, with critics pointing to continuity from the Trudeau-era as a potential obstacle to achieving real reform.

