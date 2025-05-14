Left Menu

Jose 'Pepe' Mujica: The Maverick Leader of Uruguay

Jose Mujica, a former Uruguayan president and one-time guerrilla, passed away at 89. Known for his humble lifestyle and liberal reforms, Mujica legalized gay marriage, abortions, and marijuana sales. He was beloved for his straightforwardness, despite criticism for his unorthodox style and past as a rebel leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 01:16 IST
Jose 'Pepe' Mujica: The Maverick Leader of Uruguay

Jose Mujica, the former Uruguayan president known for his humble lifestyle and expansive reforms, has died at the age of 89. Fondly referred to as "Pepe," Mujica's leadership from 2010 to 2015 brought groundbreaking changes, including the legalization of gay marriage, abortions, and marijuana sales.

Mujica's presidency was marked by his refusal to embrace the trappings of power, opting instead to remain in his modest home and drive an old Volkswagen Beetle. This down-to-earth attitude endeared him to many Uruguayans, despite a past that included leadership within the Marxist Tupamaros guerrilla movement.

His progressive legacy is further marked by his belief in dialogue with political opponents and decriminalizing drugs under strict state control. Even in his retirement, Mujica continued to inspire, advocating for resilience and hope amongst the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025