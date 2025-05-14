Jose 'Pepe' Mujica: The Maverick Leader of Uruguay

Jose Mujica, the former Uruguayan president known for his humble lifestyle and expansive reforms, has died at the age of 89. Fondly referred to as "Pepe," Mujica's leadership from 2010 to 2015 brought groundbreaking changes, including the legalization of gay marriage, abortions, and marijuana sales.

Mujica's presidency was marked by his refusal to embrace the trappings of power, opting instead to remain in his modest home and drive an old Volkswagen Beetle. This down-to-earth attitude endeared him to many Uruguayans, despite a past that included leadership within the Marxist Tupamaros guerrilla movement.

His progressive legacy is further marked by his belief in dialogue with political opponents and decriminalizing drugs under strict state control. Even in his retirement, Mujica continued to inspire, advocating for resilience and hope amongst the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)