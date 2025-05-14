Left Menu

Peruvian Leadership Shake-up Amid Political Turmoil

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte replaced Economy Minister Jose Salardi with Raul Perez just before a crucial censure vote for her Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen. The reshuffle aims to maintain economic stability amid ongoing political challenges. Immense public dissatisfaction is reflected in Boluarte's declining popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 03:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte reshuffled her cabinet on Tuesday, days before a crucial censure vote in Congress that targets her Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen. Boluarte replaced Economy Minister Jose Salardi with Raul Perez, previously the Transportation Minister, in an effort to ensure continuity and stability in economic policy. Business groups had been speculating about Salardi's potential exit, considering recent economic challenges and political instability.

Salardi's successor, Perez, emphasized his commitment to maintaining current economic policies. Confidence in the economic agenda is critical as the Boluarte administration faces declining approval ratings, with a recent poll indicating a mere 2% popularity. Amid rising crime rates and the aftermath of a tragic miners' incident, critics have called for Prime Minister Adrianzen to step down.

Furthermore, Boluarte replaced Interior Minister Julio Diaz with Carlos Malaver, a move underscoring difficult political terrain ahead of the upcoming elections. With presidential reelection constitutionally barred, Boluarte's government must navigate a complex political landscape, ensuring economic and public security policies align with national expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

