Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Sanctions Lifted and Billion-Dollar Deals

During his Gulf tour, President Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, despite internal objections and opposition from Israel. The tour involves significant financial commitments from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Potential deals include Qatar Airways purchasing Boeing jets and a controversial plane gift for Air Force One.

Updated: 14-05-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is making waves with his latest diplomatic tour in the Gulf, announcing plans to lift all sanctions against Syria's Islamist-led government, a decision encouraged by Saudi and Turkish leaders, but met with skepticism from his own administration and U.S. ally Israel.

Trump's itinerary is packed with high-stakes business deals, including a massive $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia and a significant $142 billion arms sale. The president is also expected to secure further investments from Doha, during his meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Among the developments, Qatar Airways is anticipated to purchase around 100 Boeing jets. Meanwhile, a lavish plane gift from Qatar to serve as a future Air Force One has drawn criticism amid corruption concerns. Trump's trip concludes in the UAE, with possible additional meetings in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

