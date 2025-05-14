Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Sanctions Lifted and Billion-Dollar Deals

U.S. President Donald Trump is making waves with his latest diplomatic tour in the Gulf, announcing plans to lift all sanctions against Syria's Islamist-led government, a decision encouraged by Saudi and Turkish leaders, but met with skepticism from his own administration and U.S. ally Israel.

Trump's itinerary is packed with high-stakes business deals, including a massive $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia and a significant $142 billion arms sale. The president is also expected to secure further investments from Doha, during his meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Among the developments, Qatar Airways is anticipated to purchase around 100 Boeing jets. Meanwhile, a lavish plane gift from Qatar to serve as a future Air Force One has drawn criticism amid corruption concerns. Trump's trip concludes in the UAE, with possible additional meetings in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)