Global Drug Pricing at a Crossroad: Trump's Executive Order Ignites Tensions

European governments are closely examining the implications of a recent executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump. The order seeks to lower U.S. drug prices by pressing other countries to increase their payments for prescription medicines, creating waves in the global pharmaceutical sector.

Trump has targeted governments that pay significantly less for medicines compared to the United States, advocating for a balanced international pricing model. European leaders, including Denmark's industry minister Morten Bodskov, are responding by engaging in discussions with pharmaceutical companies to assess potential impacts.

As the European Commission prepares to evaluate the order's effects, there is mounting uncertainty regarding how it might alter existing pricing mechanisms. With threats of tariffs looming over international negotiations, the future of drug pricing remains precarious, both for Europe's public health systems and U.S.-based pharmaceutical entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)