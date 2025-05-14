Left Menu

Global Drug Pricing at a Crossroad: Trump's Executive Order Ignites Tensions

European governments are scrutinizing a U.S. executive order by President Trump, aimed at lowering U.S. drug prices by forcing other countries to pay more. This move could significantly impact the global pharmaceutical landscape, leading to economic and policy shifts across Europe and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:33 IST
Global Drug Pricing at a Crossroad: Trump's Executive Order Ignites Tensions

European governments are closely examining the implications of a recent executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump. The order seeks to lower U.S. drug prices by pressing other countries to increase their payments for prescription medicines, creating waves in the global pharmaceutical sector.

Trump has targeted governments that pay significantly less for medicines compared to the United States, advocating for a balanced international pricing model. European leaders, including Denmark's industry minister Morten Bodskov, are responding by engaging in discussions with pharmaceutical companies to assess potential impacts.

As the European Commission prepares to evaluate the order's effects, there is mounting uncertainty regarding how it might alter existing pricing mechanisms. With threats of tariffs looming over international negotiations, the future of drug pricing remains precarious, both for Europe's public health systems and U.S.-based pharmaceutical entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025