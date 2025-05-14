Left Menu

Historic Meeting: US and Syria Leaders in Unprecedented Encounter

In a historic meeting, US President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking the first direct engagement between the two nations' leaders in 25 years. The encounter signals a potential shift in US-Syria relations, including the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:02 IST
Historic Meeting: US and Syria Leaders in Unprecedented Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

For the first time in 25 years, US President Donald Trump has met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking a historic moment in international diplomacy. The closed-door meeting occurred on the sidelines of Trump's engagement with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, highlighting a significant pivot in US-Syria relations.

This encounter is particularly noteworthy because al-Sharaa, once an opponent of US forces under the alias Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has ties to al-Qaida and has led insurgent forces. In recent developments, Trump announced lifting long-standing economic sanctions on Syria, a country struggling before and after its devastating civil conflict.

The meeting, held in Riyadh as part of Trump's regional tour, suggests a possible shift in US foreign policy. Many Gulf Arab states are hopeful this move will counteract Iranian influence in Syria, though Israel remains cautious about recognizing al-Sharaa's government. This meeting has sparked celebrations in Syria, with citizens cheering for what they hope is a new chapter in their nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025