Historic Meeting: US and Syria Leaders in Unprecedented Encounter
In a historic meeting, US President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking the first direct engagement between the two nations' leaders in 25 years. The encounter signals a potential shift in US-Syria relations, including the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria.
For the first time in 25 years, US President Donald Trump has met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking a historic moment in international diplomacy. The closed-door meeting occurred on the sidelines of Trump's engagement with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, highlighting a significant pivot in US-Syria relations.
This encounter is particularly noteworthy because al-Sharaa, once an opponent of US forces under the alias Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has ties to al-Qaida and has led insurgent forces. In recent developments, Trump announced lifting long-standing economic sanctions on Syria, a country struggling before and after its devastating civil conflict.
The meeting, held in Riyadh as part of Trump's regional tour, suggests a possible shift in US foreign policy. Many Gulf Arab states are hopeful this move will counteract Iranian influence in Syria, though Israel remains cautious about recognizing al-Sharaa's government. This meeting has sparked celebrations in Syria, with citizens cheering for what they hope is a new chapter in their nation's history.
