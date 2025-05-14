Left Menu

BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw Released from Pakistani Custody

BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who hails from West Bengal, has been released from Pakistan's custody. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been in constant touch with his family during efforts for his release. Shaw was handed over at the Attari-Wagah border, sparking celebrations at his home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, originally from Rishra in West Bengal, was released from Pakistan's custody on Wednesday, as confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shaw was detained by Pakistani Rangers along the India-Pakistan International Border in April, shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Banerjee expressed her happiness over Shaw's release and revealed her constant communication with his family, especially his wife, Rajni Shaw. She extended her best wishes to Shaw and his family, highlighting the emotional connection she developed with them during his absence.

The Trinamool Congress announced that Banerjee personally reached out to Shaw's family multiple times, offering assurance and support. Shaw's home was filled with celebrations as relatives, neighbours, and friends gathered to commemorate his safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

