Protests Ignite Over Minister's Comments on Decorated Army Officer

Protests surged on Wednesday with Congress activists demanding the ouster of Madhya Pradesh's minister Vijay Shah. The minister has made contentious remarks seemingly targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi, branding her as a 'sister of terrorists', prompting a wave of anger.

Led by the Congress Mahila Morcha, the demonstrations at Regal square saw slogans shouted against Shah and his effigy set ablaze. Qureshi was hailed as 'Bharat ki Sherni' by protesters through banners.

The local Congress leader, Surjit Singh Chaddha, insisted that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should sack Shah for his objectionable comments. Meanwhile, an alternate demonstration glorified Colonel Qureshi, pouring milk over her portrait in a symbolic gesture of respect.

