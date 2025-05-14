CPI(M) Demands Parliamentary Debate on Pahalgam Attack

Left Menu

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby urges the NDA government to hold a special parliamentary session to address the unresolved issues surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack. He challenges the Union Home Ministry's claims of controlled terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and questions U.S. involvement in the India-Pakistan ceasefire negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:11 IST
CPI(M) general secretary, M A Baby, has called for a special parliamentary session to discuss the unresolved issues regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He questions the Union Home Ministry's earlier claims that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has been contained.

Baby, speaking in Hyderabad during the CPI(M) Telangana unit's meetings, highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He noted that it was Trump, and not Indian or Pakistani officials, who revealed the ceasefire.

The CPI(M) leader welcomed the ceasefire but urged India to apply diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to renounce terrorism. He insisted Pakistan must turn over those responsible for the Pahalgam attack if they are within its borders.

