Left Menu

MLA Alleges Power Misuse in Elephant Electrocution Case

CPI(M) MLA K U Jenish Kumar allegedly forced the release of a man detained over the electrocution of an elephant. Kumar confronted Forest officials, demanding the man's release, questioning their actions, and defending his intervention on behalf of locals. The incident has sparked controversy and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:22 IST
MLA Alleges Power Misuse in Elephant Electrocution Case
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MLA K U Jenish Kumar has come under scrutiny after allegedly forcing the release of a man detained by the Forest Department in connection with a wild elephant's electrocution near Konni.

The incident took place after officials suspected that high-voltage current from a solar fence on a leased pineapple farm caused the elephant's death. Upon hearing about the detention, Kumar confronted the officials, demanding the man's release. Despite criticism, Kumar maintains his stance, arguing his actions were to protect locals from unjust treatment by authorities.

Video footage shows Kumar questioning the officials' actions, raising allegations of power misuse and warning, "The Naxalites will return." He later defended his actions on social media, accusing the forest department of spreading fear among villagers through unlawful detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025