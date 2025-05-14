MLA Alleges Power Misuse in Elephant Electrocution Case

CPI(M) MLA K U Jenish Kumar has come under scrutiny after allegedly forcing the release of a man detained by the Forest Department in connection with a wild elephant's electrocution near Konni.

The incident took place after officials suspected that high-voltage current from a solar fence on a leased pineapple farm caused the elephant's death. Upon hearing about the detention, Kumar confronted the officials, demanding the man's release. Despite criticism, Kumar maintains his stance, arguing his actions were to protect locals from unjust treatment by authorities.

Video footage shows Kumar questioning the officials' actions, raising allegations of power misuse and warning, "The Naxalites will return." He later defended his actions on social media, accusing the forest department of spreading fear among villagers through unlawful detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)