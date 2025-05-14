Left Menu

Poland Uncovers Potential Foreign Interference in Election Ads

Poland has discovered possible foreign interference in its presidential election campaign through Facebook ads, potentially financed from abroad. The NASK Disinformation Analysis Center flagged the ads for supporting a candidate while potentially destabilizing the situation. The accounts are under investigation by Facebook's parent company, Meta, and Polish authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland announced possible foreign meddling in its presidential campaign this week, citing Facebook ads potentially sourced from outside the country as a concern.

European nations have heightened vigilance over electoral interference, with past allegations of Russian involvement in Romania's canceled election, though Russia has denied these claims.

NASK reported that political advertisements on Facebook might have attempted to disrupt one candidate's campaign while appearing supportive, possibly destabilizing the political environment. The issue is under scrutiny by both Polish authorities and Facebook's Meta.

As Poland stands as a crucial hub for Ukraine aid following Russia's 2022 invasion, the nation remains a focal point for potential espionage and cyber threats, as stated by Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski.

(With inputs from agencies.)

