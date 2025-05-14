Left Menu

Silent Diplomacy: Unanswered Questions in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) Liberation questions Prime Minister Modi's silence on US mediation claims post-Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasizes the importance of exhausting diplomatic avenues before resorting to war. The editorial suggests India is increasingly dependent on the US-Israel axis while lacking clarity in foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:17 IST
Silent Diplomacy: Unanswered Questions in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader, Dipankar Bhattacharya, has raised pressing unanswered questions regarding developments since the Pahalgam terror attack. In a recent editorial, Bhattacharya criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining conspicuously silent on US President Donald Trump's claims about mediating between India and Pakistan.

Bhattacharya stressed the need for a country to exhaust diplomatic options before rushing into war. He noted Modi's silence amidst strong rhetoric in his speeches post-attack, questioning the true effectiveness of 'Operation Sindoor' and the destruction claimed by the government, highlighting a lack of information about the perpetrators of the Pahalgam carnage.

He further highlighted India's increasingly isolated stance in the region and dependence on the US-Israel axis, underscoring a lack of clarity in India's foreign policy. The CPI(ML) Liberation leader reiterated the Opposition's call for a special parliamentary session to address these issues, urging acknowledgment of lives lost in recent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025