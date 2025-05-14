Silent Diplomacy: Unanswered Questions in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader, Dipankar Bhattacharya, has raised pressing unanswered questions regarding developments since the Pahalgam terror attack. In a recent editorial, Bhattacharya criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining conspicuously silent on US President Donald Trump's claims about mediating between India and Pakistan.

Bhattacharya stressed the need for a country to exhaust diplomatic options before rushing into war. He noted Modi's silence amidst strong rhetoric in his speeches post-attack, questioning the true effectiveness of 'Operation Sindoor' and the destruction claimed by the government, highlighting a lack of information about the perpetrators of the Pahalgam carnage.

He further highlighted India's increasingly isolated stance in the region and dependence on the US-Israel axis, underscoring a lack of clarity in India's foreign policy. The CPI(ML) Liberation leader reiterated the Opposition's call for a special parliamentary session to address these issues, urging acknowledgment of lives lost in recent conflicts.

