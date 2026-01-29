Left Menu

Starmer Seeks Economic Boost Through China Diplomacy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to reset UK-China relations, focusing on economic collaboration despite past tensions. During his four-day visit, he discussed reducing tariffs and tackling migrant smuggling with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Starmer emphasizes the need for a sophisticated partnership amidst global unpredictabilities.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, seeking to establish a sophisticated partnership to enhance the UK economy. This marks the first visit by a British prime minister to China in eight years. During their 80-minute meeting, Starmer and Xi discussed soccer, Shakespeare, and business opportunities.

Starmer's visit aims to improve relations with China's massive economy, despite concerns over espionage and human rights. Starmer emphasized the importance of building a dynamic relationship while also addressing areas of disagreement. Xi expressed a readiness to develop long-term partnerships with Britain, acknowledging past challenges in bilateral ties.

Starmer also announced bilateral efforts to tackle migrant smuggling. He emphasized renewed engagement with China following a period of strained relations under previous UK governments. This move comes amid global diplomatic shifts, as nations hedge against uncertainties stemming from U.S. policies under former President Donald Trump.

