Poland Uncovers Possible Foreign-Interference Attempts in Presidential Election

Poland claims it has uncovered attempts at foreign interference in its presidential election via Facebook advertisements potentially financed from abroad. This assertion was challenged by Facebook's parent company, Meta, which refuted any signs of such meddling.

The first round of the election features liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski against historian Karol Nawrocki and far-right nationalist Slawomir Mentzen. NASK, Poland's cybersecurity institute, identified political ads possibly funded from overseas, surpassing any election committee's spending.

Despite Facebook's assurance of the ad accounts' legitimacy, NASK believes the ads are provocations meant to destabilize Poland's elections. As a major aid hub for Ukraine amidst Russian tensions, Poland remains vigilant against espionage and cyberattacks.

