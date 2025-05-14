Left Menu

Poland Uncovers Possible Foreign-Interference Attempts in Presidential Election

Poland claims to have discovered attempts to interfere with its presidential election campaign through Facebook ads potentially financed from abroad. NASK suggests the ads aim to destabilize the election, favoring liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski while discrediting others. Facebook's parent company, Meta, disputes the assertion, claiming no evidence of foreign interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:30 IST
Poland Uncovers Possible Foreign-Interference Attempts in Presidential Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland claims it has uncovered attempts at foreign interference in its presidential election via Facebook advertisements potentially financed from abroad. This assertion was challenged by Facebook's parent company, Meta, which refuted any signs of such meddling.

The first round of the election features liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski against historian Karol Nawrocki and far-right nationalist Slawomir Mentzen. NASK, Poland's cybersecurity institute, identified political ads possibly funded from overseas, surpassing any election committee's spending.

Despite Facebook's assurance of the ad accounts' legitimacy, NASK believes the ads are provocations meant to destabilize Poland's elections. As a major aid hub for Ukraine amidst Russian tensions, Poland remains vigilant against espionage and cyberattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025