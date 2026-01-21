Metamorphosis Clinic Expands: Elevating Aesthetic Excellence in India

Metamorphosis Clinic, a trailblazer in advanced aesthetics, has unveiled its expanded luxury centre in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, marking a pivotal growth in their mission to promote ethical, result-driven beauty treatments. Known for pioneering new technologies, the clinic combines scientific innovation with personalized care to enhance client confidence.

The newly inaugurated facility integrates state-of-the-art US-FDA approved technology, encapsulating global standards in safety and precision. This expansion is a testament to Metamorphosis Clinic's commitment to offering cutting-edge aesthetic solutions from the US, Europe, and Germany, tailored to the Indian market.

Founded by Dr. Neha Sachde and Dr. Monica Gogia, the clinic stands out in the competitive aesthetic sector by valuing a 360-degree consultation approach, emphasizing holistic well-being. The new centre is a soothing retreat where clients receive transparent, individualized care, emphasizing body positivity and sustainable transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)