Kennedy Under Fire: Health Secretary Faces Criticism Over Workforce Cuts and Vaccine Stance

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stepping into the spotlight as the U.S. Health Secretary, faced Congress, addressing concerns over dramatic workforce cuts and a nationwide measles outbreak. The testimony, part of a larger budgetary discussion for the 2026 fiscal year, highlighted both his support and criticism from various political quarters.

Under the Trump administration's budget plan, Kennedy underscored his commitment to restructuring the Health and Human Services Department. With a promise to identify environmental factors contributing to autism and tackle chronic diseases, his strategies drew mixed responses, especially given his controversial views on vaccines amid a spreading measles crisis.

While Kennedy defended his department's efforts to streamline operations, his previous vaccine skepticism attracted sharp rebuke from lawmakers. With proposed cuts to key health institutions under scrutiny, Kennedy reassured taxpayers of cost-saving measures, facing resistance from those wary of weakening vital health infrastructure.

